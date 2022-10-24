Shanghai gets a ‘purrfect’ place for stray cats

The Stray Cat Management Centre and Stray Animal Education Demonstration Base in Pudong New Area's Laogang town is a 20,000-square-metre haven that comes with an 800-square-meter Cat Island where the pets are ready for adoption.

A venture in which several social organisations are involved, including the Shanghai Yicai Flying Foundation and Pudong New Area Cohesion Foundation, the facility also offers public welfare activities and educational programmes that aim to help the public learn more about topics such as feeding stray animals, disease prevention and control among them, and basic knowledge of the trap-neuter-release (TNR) procedure.

Zha Zhenliang, manager of the stray cat management programme, said TNR is an essential element of cat rescue, as well as an important part of the community management of the animal.

He explains that cats become tamer after they are neutered and that in turn reduces the likelihood of them being abused by humans.

The brainchild of Zha, the base generates revenue through its small zoo and camping site and is also backed by funds from the Shanghai Yicai Flying Foundation and the Shanghai Pudong New Area Cohesion Foundation.

Anyone can bring stray cats they find to the base.