Hong Kong chief exec condemns Cathay crew members’ disrespectful behaviour

In a viral online post, a passenger who is fluent in Mandarin, English and Cantonese detailed how three flight attendants repeatedly complained in English and Cantonese about passengers who didn’t speak English well on a recent Cathay Pacific flight.

Cathay Pacific took action by terminating the cabin crew members involved on Tuesday and pledged to conduct a comprehensive review of their service flow, staff training and relevant mechanisms to improve service quality.

Addressing a Wednesday activity in Guangzhou, Lee said he was saddened by the incident. Although the crew members involved have been dismissed, similar incidents must not be allowed to occur in the future, and Hong Kong’s image of being respectful and courteous to visitors needs to be restored, he added.