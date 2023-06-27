Hong Kong sees over 1 million visitors during Dragon Boat Festival

The department recorded a total of 1,002,075 arrivals during the three-day period, including 301,771 visitors from the Chinese mainland.

On Saturday, the city held its International Dragon Boat competition for the first time in more than 4 years after they were halted due to Covid-19

Nearly 730,000 people passed through Hong Kong on Thursday, the start of the public holiday on the mainland. They included 387,000 people arriving in the city and 341,000 people departing.