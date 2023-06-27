Hong Kong sees over 1 million visitors during Dragon Boat Festival
Hong Kong saw over 1 million visitors during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday that ended on Saturday, according to data from the Immigration Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government.
The department recorded a total of 1,002,075 arrivals during the three-day period, including 301,771 visitors from the Chinese mainland.
On Saturday, the city held its International Dragon Boat competition for the first time in more than 4 years after they were halted due to Covid-19
Nearly 730,000 people passed through Hong Kong on Thursday, the start of the public holiday on the mainland. They included 387,000 people arriving in the city and 341,000 people departing.
More than 81,000 people were recorded entering the city via the Lok Ma Chau Spur Line Control Point on Thursday, 79,000 people via the Lo Wu Control Point, and 49,000 people via Hong Kong International Airport.
The two-day event, organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board and the Hong Kong China Dragon Boat Association, drew more than 4,000 paddlers from 160 teams including from the mainland and other countries, its tourism body said.
Participants in the Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races dressed up in funny costumes for the Omne by FWD Fancy Dress Competition special race on Sunday.
Wang Zhan
China Daily
Asia News Network