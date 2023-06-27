background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
WEDNESDAY, June 28, 2023
nationthailand
Hong Kong sees over 1 million visitors during Dragon Boat Festival

Hong Kong sees over 1 million visitors during Dragon Boat Festival

TUESDAY, June 27, 2023

Hong Kong saw over 1 million visitors during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday that ended on Saturday, according to data from the Immigration Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government.

The department recorded a total of 1,002,075 arrivals during the three-day period, including 301,771 visitors from the Chinese mainland.

On Saturday, the city held its International Dragon Boat competition for the first time in more than 4 years after they were halted due to Covid-19

Nearly 730,000 people passed through Hong Kong on Thursday, the start of the public holiday on the mainland. They included 387,000 people arriving in the city and 341,000 people departing.

More than 81,000 people were recorded entering the city via the Lok Ma Chau Spur Line Control Point on Thursday, 79,000 people via the Lo Wu Control Point, and 49,000 people via Hong Kong International Airport.

The two-day event, organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board and the Hong Kong China Dragon Boat Association, drew more than 4,000 paddlers from 160 teams including from the mainland and other countries, its tourism body said.

 

A team participating in the Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races dressed up as piglets for the Omne by FWD Fancy Dress Competition special race on June 25, 2023. (ANDY CHONG / CHINA DAILY)

China Daily’s Andy Chong took these photos.

China Daily’s Andy Chong took these photos.

China Daily’s Andy Chong took these photos.

China Daily’s Andy Chong took these photos.

China Daily’s Andy Chong took these photos.

China Daily’s Andy Chong took these photos.

Hong Kong sees over 1 million visitors during Dragon Boat Festival

China Daily’s Andy Chong took these photos.

China Daily’s Andy Chong took these photos.

Participants in the Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races dressed up in funny costumes for the Omne by FWD Fancy Dress Competition special race on Sunday.

Wang Zhan

China Daily

Asia News Network

TAGS
Dragon Boat FestivalHong KongTouristsHong Kong Tourism
RELATED
nationthailand