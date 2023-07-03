Tech upgrades power Chinese trains to 453 km/h during tests

The test runs were carried out along the high-speed railway linking Fuzhou and Xiamen in Fujian province to gauge the performance of the trains after they had been outfitted with new technological components.

On Wednesday, test trains travelled at a speed of 453 km/h on the Meizhou Bay Bridge from opposite directions, passing each other.

On Thursday, trial trains were operated at a speed of 420 km/h on the Haiwei Tunnel from opposite directions, passing each other.