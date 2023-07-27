China’s first domestic large cruise ship passes sea trial

The sea trial started on July 17 when the massive ship set sail from Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, a CSSC subsidiary and the vessel’s construction contractor. It returned to the shipyard on Monday evening.

During the eight-day trial, engineers tested 60 functions, verifying the performance of the ship’s systems, including power, propulsion and control, CSSC said in a news release on Tuesday, adding that engineers also checked the vessel’s convenience and comfort for passengers.

Engineers will continue to fine-tune the Adora Magic City and the interior decoration will be finished. The ship’s second sea trial is scheduled to take place before October.