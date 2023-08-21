China eyes enhanced cooperation in various fields with Thailand

Noting that the development of bilateral relations will not be affected by changes in the international situation or the domestic situation in Thailand, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said it is believed Thailand will maintain stability and sustained development.

Wang said China is ready to deepen cooperation in various fields with Thailand, urging the acceleration of the construction of the China-Thailand railway and the China-Laos-Thailand railway connection lines, and joint efforts to crack down on transnational criminal activities, including telecom fraud. He also expressed China's readiness to continue supporting the building of the Asean community, supporting Asean centrality, and supporting joint efforts to build an economic growth center.