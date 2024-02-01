Foreign cyberattacks targeting Chinese entities exposed

The new development is the result of the United States' policy to block China's technological advance, according to the 2023 Advanced Persistent Threat Report published by Chinese cybersecurity company 360.

The number of attacks on China's microchip and 5G sectors significantly increased last year and the US Central Intelligence Agency was among the attackers, it added.

Cyberattacks on those sectors are backed by political forces, which have the clear intention of suppressing China's technological development, said Bian Liang, a cybersecurity expert at 360.

"While dealing with such attacks, we also need to find out the political forces that are behind them, so we can see the whole picture," Bian said.

In 2023, the company detected more than 1,200 cyberattacks launched by 13 overseas APT organizations. Attacks from the US are the most advanced as they can control networks around the world automatically and systemically to obtain key data for military and political use, according to the report.