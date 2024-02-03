IMF: China to stay top contributor to growth

The country's real estate sector is undergoing a needed adjustment to address oversupply, which can ultimately help stabilize economic growth, with more supportive policy measures essential to facilitate this process, said Steven Barnett, senior resident representative of the IMF in China.

"China would still be the single-largest contributor to contribute over one-quarter of global growth this year," Barnett said in an exclusive interview with China Daily, adding that the over-a-quarter contribution does not yet take into account positive spillover of China's growth on other economies.

The 2023 China Article IV staff report, released on Friday, in which the IMF offers an annual in-depth review of the country's economic status and policy actions, projects China's real GDP growth will reach 4.6 per cent in 2024, down from 5.2 per cent recorded in 2023, as property sector woes continue to weigh on private demand and confidence.

Barnett said China's property sector has been adjusting from oversupply to a more sustainable size, and the IMF estimates that an adjustment of about 30 to 60 per cent is plausible given demographics, excess inventories and other factors.