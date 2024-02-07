China pledges measures to boost domestic consumption in 2024

"Automobiles, household appliances and home furnishing are the focus of traditional consumption and are closely related to people's lives," Vice-Minister of Commerce Sheng Qiuping told a press conference.

China will work to promote vehicle trade-ins this year due to the great demand among people and the potential for replacement, Sheng said.

The country's second-hand car trading volume reached 18.41 million units in 2023, an increase of nearly 15%.

According to the vice-minister, car ownership has reached 340 million in China, ranking first in the world.

China will also encourage renovating old houses and replacing home appliances, as part of a package of measures to bolster domestic demand.

On top of that, Sheng added that China will spur new forms of consumption, such as cross-border e-commerce, new energy vehicles and China-chic products, to unleash consumption potential.