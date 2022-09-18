Camilla remembers Queen's 'unforgettable smile' in interview
The Queen Consort, Camilla, opened up about her memories of Queen Elizabeth and praised the monarch for "carving her own role."
"It must have been so difficult for her being a solitary woman. There weren't women prime ministers or presidents," she added.
Camilla also remembered the Queen's blue eyes and smile.
"They (Queen's eyes) light up her whole face. I will always remember her smile. That smile is unforgettable," she said during an interview with the BBC.
Born Camilla Shand in 1947 into an affluent family - her father was an army major and wine merchant who married an aristocrat - she grew up on a country estate and was educated in London before going to the Mon Fertile finishing school in Switzerland and then the Institut Britannique in France.
On the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's accession to the throne, in February this year, Elizabeth gave her blessing to Camilla taking the title Queen Consort, saying it was her "sincere wish" that she do so.
Reuters