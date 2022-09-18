"It must have been so difficult for her being a solitary woman. There weren't women prime ministers or presidents," she added.

Camilla also remembered the Queen's blue eyes and smile.

"They (Queen's eyes) light up her whole face. I will always remember her smile. That smile is unforgettable," she said during an interview with the BBC.

Born Camilla Shand in 1947 into an affluent family - her father was an army major and wine merchant who married an aristocrat - she grew up on a country estate and was educated in London before going to the Mon Fertile finishing school in Switzerland and then the Institut Britannique in France.