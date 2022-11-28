background-defaultbackground-default
Clashes erupt in Brussels after Belgium lose to Morocco at World Cup

MONDAY, November 28, 2022
Reuters

Clashes erupted in Brussels on Sunday (November 27) after the Morocco beat Belgium at the World Cup in Qatar.

Supporters lit fires on the street and threw missiles at police. About a 100 officers in riot gear used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the rioters.

"It started at half time. We don't know who started it, who lit the fire, we don't know," said local resident Abdellah Nadi.

"Normally, once the match has been won you have to celebrate it the right way but now... we don't understand."

Authorities asked the public to avoid the central Brussels area and several metro stations, bus and tram lines were shut down. It is unclear what caused the violence and authorities have so far not apportioned blame.

General view of a car on fire as a police vehicle approaches during clashes after the World Cup match between Belgium and Morocco

Reuters
