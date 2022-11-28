Clashes erupt in Brussels after Belgium lose to Morocco at World Cup

"It started at half time. We don't know who started it, who lit the fire, we don't know," said local resident Abdellah Nadi.

"Normally, once the match has been won you have to celebrate it the right way but now... we don't understand."

Authorities asked the public to avoid the central Brussels area and several metro stations, bus and tram lines were shut down. It is unclear what caused the violence and authorities have so far not apportioned blame.