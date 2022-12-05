Germany's Scholz says it's a grave mistake to stop talking to Russia

Scholz made his remarks after he and Putin had a phone conversation on Friday to discuss Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

"That is why it is also important that the French president and I, as representatives of the G7 countries, as two Nato countries, keep seeking dialogue again. However, without any illusions," Scholz said at the award ceremony for the Marion Doenhoff Prize which this year was awarded to Irina Scherbakowa, a founding member of the Russian human rights organisation Memorial.

Scholz said he talked about the Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and the need for Russian troops to withdraw from Ukraine.

"I will continue to so, no matter how long the talks last," Scholz added.

In his laudatory speech before handing over the prize to Scherbakowa, Scholz praised her work and said she was receiving the prize for all Russians who could image a "different, better, brighter future for Russia."