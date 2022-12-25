Christmas will feel very different without Queen Elizabeth, says Britain's Kate

The carol service took place last week and was broadcast on Saturday.

King Charles, accompanied by Queen Consort Camilla, joined his son Prince William, Kate and other members of the family at the service in the abbey, where late Queen Elizabeth's funeral was held in September.

Kate, who is William's wife and became Princess of Wales after Charles ascended to the throne, hosted the event and dedicated it to Queen Elizabeth and "all those who are sadly no longer with us."

"So, whilst Christmas will feel very different this year, we can still remember the memories and traditions we shared," Kate said in an introduction to the service. Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8 aged 96, after 70 years on the throne.

"Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion," she said.