Kremlin backs Serbia, denies Russia is stoking tension in Kosovo

Kosovo political analyst and local activist said the key to solving the situation in northern Kosovo was in the international community.

Speaking to Reuters on the main street of north Mitrovica, mainly populated by Kosovo Serbs, political analyst and Executive Director of NGO AKTIV, Miodrag Milicevic said he was bothered by the silence of the international community.

"The long duration of this entire crisis which indeed threatens to escalate (it)," Milicevic said.

Tensions between Belgrade and Pristina have been running high since last month when representatives of ethnic Serbs in the north of Kosovo left state institutions including the police and judiciary over the Kosovo government's decision to replace Serbian-issued car licence plates.

On Wednesday, Kosovo closed its biggest border crossing with Serbia after protesters blocked it on the Serbian side to support their ethnic kin in Kosovo in refusing to recognise the country's independence.

Some Mitrovica residents blamed Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti for the current escalation, saying he was not willing to compromise.

The roadblocks erected by Serbs in northern Kosovo stayed in place on Wednesday despite the calls from the international community to have barricades along and near the Kosovo-Serbia border removed.

Since December 10, Kosovo Serbs in the northern part of the country have exchanged fire with police and erected more than 10 roadblocks in and around Mitrovica. Their action followed the arrest of a former Serb policeman accused of assaulting serving police officers.

German foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday Germany was concerned about tensions between Serbia and Kosovo and was focused on efforts to remove border barricades.

Nato's mission in Kosovo, Kfor, on Wednesday said it supported dialogue between all parties to defuse tensions in the north of the country.