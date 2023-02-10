More than 21,000 people died in Turkey-Syria earthquakes

Ukrainian rescue teams searched through the debris of residential buildings in Hatay with the aid of sniffer dogs. Kyiv has sent 88 people to Turkey to help with the disaster. The team includes specialists in search and rescue operations, doctors, dog handlers and firefighters.

The German army unloaded relief goods for Turkish earthquake victims at Incirlik Air Base after being rerouted from Gaziantep.

According to the German army, three Airbus A400M transport planes carried tents, cots and electric heaters.

Incirlik air base, which hosts US nuclear warheads, is located some 220 km (136 miles) by road west of Gaziantep.

Greece sent thousands of tents, beds and blankets on Thursday to help those left homeless by the quake, in an act of solidarity with a neighbour that is a Nato ally but also a historic foe.

Many in Turkey have complained of a lack of equipment, expertise and support to rescue those trapped - sometimes even as they could hear cries for help.

After facing criticism over the initial response, Erdogan said on a visit to the area on Wednesday that operations were now working normally and promised no one would be left homeless.

Reuters