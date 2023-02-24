'They brought war, and I don't know why' - Kherson resident on frontline life
The south-Ukrainian frontline city of Kherson suffers from regular shell fire since Russian troops left more than three months ago.
But high hopes that the city's return to Ukrainian control would bring normalcy have not materialised. On Tuesday, the central square was deserted.
One of the few remaining in the city and a member of the first Ukrainian parliament after independence describes the war brought upon the city as a crime.
"They (Russians) brought war, and I don't know why... This is simply a crime, those who do this are nothing else than criminals," 82-year-old Viacheslav Bychkov, the former lawmaker says.
The recapture of the only regional capital Russia had seized during its invasion was the biggest triumph of Ukraine's counter-offensive in the second half of last year, lifting hopes across the country and bringing displaced residents flooding home.
But three months later, Ukraine's advances have halted and a grim reality has set in. Russian soldiers, who retreated just across the Dnipro River, have not been pushed back further and are pummelling the city daily with artillery.
Nelya Nechyporiuk cleans up debris from shelling in the yard and gets wooden covers for her windows installed to prevent glass splinter injuries.
The 82-year-old says that she survived World War II as a child and does not plan on leaving her home city.
"'I'm conscious of what's happening and won't leave for any other place. I will last out here, in Kherson, and we are going to withstand like we always did."
Still, many residents have now left for a second time, with the encouragement of the region's leaders.
The regional administration evacuates about 100 people from the city daily on a voluntary basis on trains and buses and estimates just 50,000 people remain of a pre-war population of 279,000.
As the city remains within range of Russia's guns across the river, Kherson and surrounding villages suffer from power outages because shells also hit the power grids.