US President Joe Biden visits Ireland

Crowds lined the streets, despite the rain, to welcome the president, who shook hands with locals, before visiting a restaurant and speaking at a nearby pub.

Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister, Micheál Martin, introduced Biden to a waiting audience at the Windsor Bar. The US leader spoke of his local connections, telling assembled relatives that he would be back.

Biden, who is fiercely proud of his Irish heritage, spent just over half a day in Northern Ireland where he met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - before leaving for the Irish Republic for two-and-a-half days of speeches and meetings with officials and distant relatives.

Biden travelled to Country Louth - midway between Belfast and Dublin - where his great-grandfather was born.

Biden’s great-grandfather, James Finnegan, was born in Dundalk.

Biden's great-great-grandfather Owen Finnegan, a shoemaker from County Louth, emigrated to the United States in 1849. His family, including James Finnegan, followed him in 1850.

Biden will meet relatives from another side of his family in the western county of Mayo on Friday.