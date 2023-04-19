What is a coronation? Facts about the ceremony to crown King Charles

Royal historian at the University of Southampton Alice Hunt described coronation ceremonies as "a moment that would really legitimise that monarch in a kind of public way".

"It has also always retained at its heart... a moment of transformation. Although the monarch is the monarch from the moment the predecessor has died, the language of the coronation ceremony from since it was locked down in the 14th century has still articulated that the king or queen somehow changes during that ceremony," she said.

"It's very easy with a religious ceremony to let the words kind of wash over you. But listen to what is being said about what is happening at that moment of anointing. That's really unique and quite powerful, and has a long, long history," she added of the language used during the ceremony.

While full details of King Charles' coronation are yet to be revealed, Hunt says coronations not only shine a light on the past ''but they look to the future at the same time ....(showing) how this reign and this monarch will be interpreted''

''If they've got it right. If it's interpreted right. Then that can be very, very successful,'' she said.

Reuters