Erdogan attends nuclear plant ceremony via videolink amid health concerns

Russia's state nuclear energy company Rosatom built the Akkuyu nuclear power plant and Thursday's ceremony saw the first loading of nuclear fuel into the first power unit at the site in Turkey's southern Mersin province.

Erdogan thanked Putin for his support of Akkuyu and said Turkey has joined the league of countries with nuclear power after a 60-year delay.

Attending the ceremony in person, UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi warned about the Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine and urged world leaders to prevent any possible accidents.

Turkey is a Nato member but Erdogan has managed to maintain cordial relations with Putin despite the war in Ukraine. Last year, Turkey helped to broker, along with the United Nations, a deal that allowed the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports from Black Sea ports.

In a phone call before the ceremony at Akkuyu, Erdogan, and Putin also discussed the situation in Ukraine and the Black Sea grain deal, the Turkish leader's office said.

Erdogan also joined Thursday's ceremony by video link rather than travelling there due to poor health that forced him to cancel campaign rallies this week. Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Erdogan was feeling better on Thursday.

Turkey faces landmark presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14.