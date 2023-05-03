Britain's problem Prince Andrew will attend King Charles coronation

After waiting longer than any British heir to become monarch, 74-year-old King Charles has quietly settled into his new role with little of the drama some commentators had expected, but with family divisions and some fundamental issues still looming.

Andrew is expected to attend the King's coronation on Saturday, a ceremony which will make Charles the oldest sovereign to take the throne in a lineage that dates back 1,000 years when he succeeded his hugely popular mother Queen Elizabeth after her death last September. She had reigned for 70 years.

Amid the displays of emotion and deference shown after her death, Andrew's presence added a discordant note to the solemn rituals leading up to her funeral.