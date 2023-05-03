Holy oil, sceptres and a spoon: King Charles' coronation ceremony

For the best part of a thousand years, the kings and queens of England and Britain have been crowned at London's Westminster Abbey in a ceremony that has changed little throughout the centuries.

Originally, a coronation was a necessity for a monarch, but it is now a ceremonial event and no other monarchy across the globe has an event in the same style.

During the solemn ceremony, Charles will take an oath to uphold the law and the Church of England.

Sitting on the historic Coronation Chair, known as King Edward's chair and containing the Stone of Destiny, he will be anointed by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual leader of the worldwide Anglican Communion, with holy oil consecrated in Jerusalem.

Charles will also be presented with various hugely ornate golden orbs, scepters, swords and a ring, which all form part of the Crown Jewels and variously symbolize the monarch's power, authority and duties, and the power of God.

The Archbishop will then place the heavy St Edward's Crown, used in coronations for the last 350 years, upon his head.