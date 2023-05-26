Nato struggles in the shadows to find new leader

Though a very public role, the contest is extremely opaque, played out mainly in consultations among leaders and diplomats. Those consultations continue until all Nato members agree they have reached a consensus.

"Rather like in the Vatican when the new Pope is being chosen," Shea said, adding "There's no white smoke coming out of a chimney at Nato headquarters."

Many diplomats see Wallace as a long shot for the job, although he is widely respected across the alliance. The desire to pick a woman counts against him with some members.

And some, notably France, want someone from a European Union country, hoping for closer cooperation between Nato and the EU.

Frederiksen meets all of the above criteria. Although she says she is not a candidate, she has stopped short of saying she is not interested in the job. Nato diplomats say that behind the scenes she is being seriously considered.

Frederiksen's name first surfaced publicly in a report by Norwegian newspaper VG last month and there was a flurry of media interest again this week when the White House announced she would visit US President Joe Biden in early June.

"I'm not applying for any job postings," she told reporters in Copenhagen on Wednesday (May 24), playing down speculation that the visit might amount to a job interview for the Nato role.

While the post traditionally goes to a European, any serious candidate needs buy-in from Washington, Nato's dominant power.

A source familiar with US thinking said the Biden administration does not yet have a favoured candidate and a "lively debate" among top aides was ongoing.

A State Department spokesperson said it was "too early in the process to speculate on who the United States will support".

Social Democrat Frederiksen, 45, became Denmark's youngest prime minister in 2019. She was praised for crisis management in the Covid-19 pandemic and won a second term last year.

She would have to give up her post as prime minister if she got the Nato job, which political commentators have said would bring her fragile government to the brink of collapse.

And a campaign for the Nato post would not be plain sailing.

Her country falls well short of the Nato goal of spending 2% of GDP on defence. Denmark is at 1.38%, although Frederiksen has pledged to speed up efforts to hit the target.

Some allies also argue the job should go to an Eastern European for the first time, particularly as Russia's war in Ukraine has made that region even more important for Nato.

If Frederiksen got the job, she would be the third Nato boss in a row from a Nordic country.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen of Germany and Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland have also featured in discussions among diplomats and media reports.

But diplomats say Kallas is seen as too hawkish on Russia for some Nato members, Berlin wants von der Leyen to stay at the Commission, and Freeland faces major headwinds as a non-European from a country considered a laggard on defence spending.

Other names that often come up are veteran Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

But Rutte has insisted he does not want the job. And Sanchez has a general election to fight later this year.

Some diplomats also suspect many mooted candidates may be unacceptable to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who is widely expected to be re-elected on Sunday (May 28) and has shown no qualms about blocking Nato consensus.

Turkey, along with Hungary, is holding up Swedish membership of Nato.

The apparent shortage of candidates with widespread support raises the possibility of Stoltenberg's tenure being extended again, perhaps until another Nato summit in 2024.

Speaking to Reuters at an interview in February, Stoltenberg would not speculate on his future and insisted his term was up in the fall.

