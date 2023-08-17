Iceman Ötzi was most likely bald, new genome study reveals

In a report released on Wednesday in the journal Cell Genomics, scientists show that Ötzi possessed characteristics that diverge significantly from earlier depictions. Notably, the analysis uncovered that Ötzi had a complexion of dark skin, dark eyes, and a receding hairline.

"We could confirm some things like he had brown eyes, but we found out that the skin colour is much darker than we thought," Albert Zink of Eurac Research, Institute for Mummy Studies in Bolzano, Italy, told Reuters.

"We found out that he was most likely bald, so he had that genetic predisposition to lose his hair."

Previous work suggested a genetic affinity between Ötzi and modern Sardinians. However, researchers now believe that these conclusions were reached prior to the availability of a broader spectrum of human genomes.