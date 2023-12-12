As British dental system decays, patients go abroad in record numbers

Parks is one of thousands of British people going to Europe for dentistry. Where once they travelled for cosmetic work to achieve the perfect smile, now many are going for basic dental treatment that they cannot get in Britain.

"I think it's just a sign of the times... it is becoming the norm now," she told Reuters from her home in eastern England, prior to the trip.

Famously the butt of jokes about bad teeth, Britain has a shortage of dentists, ranking third from bottom among the OECD's 22 mostly rich nations in terms of access in 2021.

Problems with a central funding system have compounded the problem, meaning millions of people cannot access a low-priced dentist in the UK's state-run National Health Service (NHS).

With the cost of private dentistry prohibitive for many, the crisis has added to a sense of decay in Britain, where a treasured national institution like the NHS is in crisis, with staff on strike, and the cost of living rocketing.