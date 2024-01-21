World leaders worry over dangers of AI, see the need to regulate
Leaders of the world discussed how to regulate artificial intelligence (AI )at the Davos conference, citing potential risks, however tech giant Microsoft warned against being too alarmist.
At the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, from January 14-19, AI was a hot topic of discussion. Leaders from around the world expressed concern about the potential risks of AI, such as job displacement, discrimination, and misuse for malicious purposes.
According to WEF founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab, AI is one of the most powerful technologies that we have ever created. It has the potential to transform our world for the better, but it also poses significant risks.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that AI could lead to widespread job displacement, particularly in low-skilled and routine occupations. The United Nations expressed concern about the potential for AI to exacerbate inequality and discrimination.
In response to these concerns, some leaders called for the development of international regulations to govern the development and use of AI. However, others cautioned against being too alarmist.
"We need to be careful not to overreact to the potential risks of AI, ," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said. “AI is still in its early stages of development, and we have the opportunity to shape its future," Nadella said.
He argued that AI could be used to solve some of the world's most pressing problems, such as climate change and poverty. He called for a global effort to develop ethical guidelines for the development and use of AI.
It remains to be seen how the world will regulate AI in the future. However, the discussions at Davos indicate that the issue is a top priority for leaders around the world.