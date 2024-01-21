World leaders worry over dangers of AI, see the need to regulate

"We need to be careful not to overreact to the potential risks of AI, ," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said. “AI is still in its early stages of development, and we have the opportunity to shape its future," Nadella said.

He argued that AI could be used to solve some of the world's most pressing problems, such as climate change and poverty. He called for a global effort to develop ethical guidelines for the development and use of AI.

It remains to be seen how the world will regulate AI in the future. However, the discussions at Davos indicate that the issue is a top priority for leaders around the world.