Srettha and Macron push for a closer partnership

In a joint press conference following their meeting at the l’Elysée Palace in Paris, Macron highlighted the importance of cooperation in economic matters and trade, as well as in preparing for challenges in the Southeast Asian region. He pointed out that a strong bilateral relationship will eventually lead to multi-lateral ties that help establish peace and stability on a global scale.

Srettha, who doubles as Finance Minister, thanked the French president for the warm welcome and congratulated France on hosting the 2024 Summer Olympics. He referred to the historical ties between the two countries, pointing to their common positions and vision on the administration of state affairs, mentioning in particular, the close relations between Thailand and France that date back more than 300 years. The year 2025 will mark the 340th anniversary of the first contact between Siam and France, and the 170th anniversary of Thai-French diplomatic relations will be celebrated in 2026, he noted.

Thailand and France uphold similar international values, promoting democracy, human rights and gender equality, and providing humanitarian assistance to those in distress.

In addition, both countries hold the same position on maintaining global peace, stability, and security. Thailand has played an important role in the ASEAN region under the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), whereas the EU Strategy for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific has paved the way for the EU, including France, to have more constructive interaction in the region, thereby, promoting a strategic balance amidst the competition between the US and China.