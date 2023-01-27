Security guard killed in shooting at Azerbaijan's embassy in Iran

Police in Tehran said they had arrested a suspect and Iranian authorities condemned the incident but played down talk of any political motive for the attack.

The incident comes amid increased tensions between Azerbaijan and Iran, which is home to a large ethnic Azeri minority after Baku appointed its first-ever ambassador to Israel this month.

"The attacker broke through the guard post, killing the head of security with a Kalashnikov assault rifle," Azerbaijan's foreign ministry said.

A video posted on social media appeared to show a gunman running past a guard post and forcing his way into the embassy building, firing through a door.