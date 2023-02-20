African Union chair confirms Israeli diplomat ejected from bloc's annual summit

Images posted online showed AU security personnel confronting the diplomat during the opening ceremony of the summit, before she left the auditorium.

However, Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat told the media that an investigation into how Ambassador Sharon Bar-Li was erroneously accredited would be launched.

"We have not invited any Israeli authorities, we are going to push this investigation to the fullest length to know where the error was coming from,” he said.