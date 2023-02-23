Thailand and Saudi hail rapid escalation of ties, set agenda for 2023

The ambassador then met with Foreign Ministry Permanent Secretary Sarun Charoensuwan, where both sides expressed satisfaction with the fast progress of bilateral relations since the normalisation of ties.

A relationship that had been frozen for three decades after the theft of jewels by a Thai janitor from a Saudi palace thawed last year with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s visit to Riyadh in January followed by his Saudi counterpart Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s trip to Bangkok in November.

The Foreign Ministry statement said both sides also discussed the working plan for this year, including following up on talks between the two prime ministers, and signed memorandums of understanding and agreements. They also discussed arrangements for the first Saudi-Thai Coordination Council Meeting, trade and investment, visa facilitation, Haj and Umrah pilgrimages, sports (especially e-sports and Muay Thai), religion, education, culture, as well as cooperation in regional and multilateral frameworks, it added.