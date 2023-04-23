Sudan's Burhan says warring factions 'need to sit and find the right way out'

In a lengthy audio interview with the network, Burhan said "Everybody loses in this war," while also insisting the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) needs to be incorporated into the army after any peace deal.

Burhan's comments come after a week of strife that has killed hundreds. The World Health Organization reported on Friday that 413 people had been killed and 3,551 injured since fighting broke out.

RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, had vowed to open airports under the control of his forces for evacuations.