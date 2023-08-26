Thailand eyes expanded cooperation with BRICS, African countries

The two events were held simultaneously in Johannesburg on Thursday with Acting Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai representing Thailand.

Also present were leaders of the five BRICS countries, 67 emerging and developing countries, as well as 20 representatives from international organisations and multilateral development banks.

Don, who also holds the post of deputy PM, delivered a statement commending BRICS’ role in championing developing countries’ interests, welcoming its resolve to admit new members and stressing Thailand’s commitment to intensify comprehensive cooperation with African countries.

At the BRICS Plus Dialogue, held for the third time, views were exchanged on measures to strengthen the multilateral system by giving developing countries a louder voice and role.

Country leaders and organisations also discussed the promotion of developing countries’ access to financial sources for the development of competitiveness, as well as support for developing nations in attaining Sustainable Developing Goals (SDGs).

Don also attended a state banquet for heads of delegations hosted by South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa and had a bilateral meeting with India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.