Ugandan coffee farmer deploys technology to thwart effects of climate change

Government officials, business executives and climate campaigners are meeting in Kenya's capital Nairobi this week to discuss how to scale up climate finance and transform food systems.

Farmers like Green provide insights into what technologies are working in Africa and how they can be leveraged to overcome the effects of climate change in countries like Uganda where traditional rain patterns are shifting and some areas are turning drier and less favourable to coffee growing.

Coffee farmers in Uganda say rains are starting late or earlier than they traditionally did and sometimes they are below normal or too intense and destructive while droughts are getting longer and harsher.

To grow coffee successfully in Uganda now, Green said, a farmer must invest in climate mitigation measures especially irrigation systems to help keep the plants healthy when rains fail or are too short.