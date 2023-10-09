Middle East conflict adds new risks to global economic outlook

The stunning violence in Israel, with hundreds killed as fighters from the Hamas movement invaded from their Gaza enclave and Israel responded in force, added the possibility of a broader Middle East conflict to the sense of global instability sparked by Russian military actions almost 20 months ago.

The impact may take time to become clear, and would depend on how long the conflict lasts, how intense it becomes, and whether it spreads to other parts of the region.

"It’s too early to say" what the implications may be, though oil and equity markets may see immediate fallout, Agustin Carstens, general manager of the Bank for International Settlements, said in a presentation to the National Association for Business Economics.

But the war has the potential at least to add an unpredictable set of forces to a global economy that was already slowing and to U.S. markets still adapting to the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will maintain high-interest rates longer than many investors had expected.

"Any source of economic uncertainty delays decision-making, increases risk premia, and especially given that region...there is an apprehension about where oil is going to open," said Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist with Northern Trust.

"The markets will also be following what the scenarios are looking like," he said, and whether, after decades of instability in the Middle East, this outbreak of violence evolves differently.

"The question will be is this iteration something that will throw the long-term equilibrium out of balance?"