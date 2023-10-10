Israel-Hamas conflict worsens, nationals from 17 countries affected

Thailand

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Jakkapong Sangmanee told reporters on Tuesday that 18 Thai nationals have been confirmed deceased, 11 have been taken hostage, and eight are being treated in hospital for injuries.

United States

US President Joe Biden confirmed that 11 Americans were among those killed, adding that his administration believes it is "likely" that other Americans are being held by Hamas.

United Kingdom

The BBC reported on Monday that more than 10 British citizens are feared to be either dead or missing.

Nepal

Nepal’s Foreign Ministry issued a press release saying 10 Nepali citizens were killed in the attack.

Argentina

Argentina's foreign minister tweeted on Monday that four Argentinians have lost their lives, and another four are missing.

Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that two Ukrainian citizens had died. The deceased were Ukrainian women who had lived in Israel for an extended period.

Cambodia

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet confirmed that a Cambodian student was killed.

France

The French Foreign Ministry announced in a statement on Sunday that one French citizen was killed in the Hamas attack, and 14 French citizens are still missing.

Germany

A German tattoo artist was killed by Hamas. The German Foreign Ministry reported on Sunday that several Israeli-German dual nationals were abducted by Hamas.