Israel-Hamas conflict worsens, nationals from 17 countries affected
Foreigners from at least 19 countries have been confirmed killed, taken hostage or are still unaccounted for in the war between Israel and Hamas as of Tuesday.
Thailand
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Jakkapong Sangmanee told reporters on Tuesday that 18 Thai nationals have been confirmed deceased, 11 have been taken hostage, and eight are being treated in hospital for injuries.
United States
US President Joe Biden confirmed that 11 Americans were among those killed, adding that his administration believes it is "likely" that other Americans are being held by Hamas.
United Kingdom
The BBC reported on Monday that more than 10 British citizens are feared to be either dead or missing.
Nepal
Nepal’s Foreign Ministry issued a press release saying 10 Nepali citizens were killed in the attack.
Argentina
Argentina's foreign minister tweeted on Monday that four Argentinians have lost their lives, and another four are missing.
Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that two Ukrainian citizens had died. The deceased were Ukrainian women who had lived in Israel for an extended period.
Cambodia
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet confirmed that a Cambodian student was killed.
France
The French Foreign Ministry announced in a statement on Sunday that one French citizen was killed in the Hamas attack, and 14 French citizens are still missing.
Germany
A German tattoo artist was killed by Hamas. The German Foreign Ministry reported on Sunday that several Israeli-German dual nationals were abducted by Hamas.
Canada
CBC reported on Sunday that one Canadian citizen is deceased, and two Canadians are missing.
Russia
Tass reported later on Monday that one Russian-Israeli citizen was confirmed dead, and nine other Russians are unaccounted for, citing Russian ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov.
Brazil
Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Relations said in a press release on Sunday that three Brazilians are missing, and one has been confirmed wounded. All are dual nationals and were attending a music festival.
Ireland
The Irish government confirmed that a dual citizen of Israel is currently missing.
Mexico
Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs Alicia Barcena stated on the X platform on Sunday that two Mexican citizens – a man and a woman – have been taken hostage by Hamas.
Paraguay
The Paraguayan Foreign Ministry tweeted on Sunday that the whereabouts of two citizens living in Israel are unknown.
Panama
The Panamanian Foreign Ministry tweeted on Sunday that a citizen is among the missing.
The Philippines
The Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv reported that seven Filipinos remain missing.
Italy
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that two Israeli-Italians were missing.
Tanzania
Tanzania's ambassador to Israel told AFP two Tanzanian nationals were missing.