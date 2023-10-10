Trapped Thai worker says Thai death toll in Israel higher than reported 

Facebook user Tew Nakongpen told local media that he is one of 16 workers hiding in a 4x4-metre bunker just 2 kilometres from the Gaza Strip.

Speaking in a video call, the 25-year-old Udon Thani native said that there were around 100 Thai workers trapped in the same area.

The workers are unable to contact their employer, he added.

He said they had managed to pack up their belongings and were ready to return home. However, they have not been able to contact anyone for help.

He said his group had been hearing continuous explosions and gunfire for days. They have no idea whether the area they are located in is safe or not, he explained.



Local media reported that during the video call, airstrikes were visible and explosions could be heard in the background.

Tew is one of around 30,000 Thais thought to be in Israel. Most work in the agricultural sector via agreements between the Thai and Israeli governments.

The reported Thai death toll rose to 18 on Tuesday, based on information from Israeli employers.