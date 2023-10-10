Offensive against the militant group Hamas is only just beginning: Netanyahu

Netanyahu also posted on his microblog, X, reiterating that Israel has only just begun to strike Hamas. “We have eliminated many hundreds of terrorists, and we will not stop there.”

Death tolls continue to rise on both sides of the conflict. Since Hamas began its massive attack on Israel on Saturday. Israeli media report more than 900 Israelis have been killed. Palestinian health officials say at least 680 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli airstrikes. Thousands more on both sides have been wounded. Among the fatalities were at least 12 Thai workers.

Over 1,000 Thai workers have registered to return to Thailand. The first group of 15 people will arrive Thursday (October 12) at Suvarnabhumi Airport on two El Al Israel Airlines flights.