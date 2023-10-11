Hamas leader calls for protests, for neighbors to join fight against Israel

"[We must] head to the squares and streets of the Arab and Islamic world on Friday, the Friday of Al Aqsa Flood," Meshaal, who is currently the leader of Hamas's diaspora office, said in a recorded statement sent to Reuters.

Meshaal said governments and peoples of Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and Egypt have a bigger duty to support the Palestinians.

"Tribes of Jordan, sons of Jordan, brothers and sisters of Jordan... This is a moment of truth and the borders are close to you, you all know your responsibility," Meshaal said.

Jordan and Lebanon are home to the largest number of Palestinian refugees.