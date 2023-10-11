18,000 Indian nationals trapped in Israel seek repatriation

The streets and highways have become battle zones, with gunfights raging on between opposing forces. Approximately 18000 Indian citizens are among those trapped within Israel’s borders, including caregivers, IT professionals, and students.

Hamas launched a sudden and massive attack on Israel, unleashing a barrage of rockets and initiating a large-scale ground assault on a fateful Saturday. In response, Israeli forces swiftly mobilized to confront Hamas fighters in the southern regions, and the Israeli air force once again pounded targets within the Gaza Strip, intensifying the conflict.

Amidst this turmoil, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv has become a lifeline for Indian nationals desperately seeking to return home. The embassy has been inundated with requests from Indian tourists who found themselves stranded in the country, yearning for a safe passage back to India. Many of these tourists were travelling in groups, adding urgency to their situation. Additionally, several businessmen caught up in the unforeseen circumstances are also seeking evacuation.