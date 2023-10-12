Israel-Hamas conflict worsens, nationals from 26 countries affected

United States

The United States currently has the highest number of deaths, which is 22 people, while the number of missing individuals is not yet clear.

Thailand

Kanchana Patarachoke, director-general of the Department of Information and spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told reporters on Wednesday that 20 Thai nationals have been confirmed deceased, 14 have been taken hostage, and 13 are being treated in hospital for injuries.

Nepal

10 people died, one person missing

France

Eight people died, 20 people missing

Argentina

Seven people died, 15 people missing

Russia

Four people died, Six people missing

Chile

Three people died, one person missing

Ukraine

Three people died, six people missing

Brazil

Two people died