Israel-Hamas conflict worsens, nationals from 26 countries affected
Foreigners from at least 26 countries have been confirmed killed, taken hostage or are still unaccounted for in the war between Israel and Hamas as of Wednesday.
United States
The United States currently has the highest number of deaths, which is 22 people, while the number of missing individuals is not yet clear.
Thailand
Kanchana Patarachoke, director-general of the Department of Information and spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told reporters on Wednesday that 20 Thai nationals have been confirmed deceased, 14 have been taken hostage, and 13 are being treated in hospital for injuries.
Nepal
10 people died, one person missing
France
Eight people died, 20 people missing
Argentina
Seven people died, 15 people missing
Russia
Four people died, Six people missing
Chile
Three people died, one person missing
Ukraine
Three people died, six people missing
Brazil
Two people died
Peru
Two people died, three people missing
Philippines
Two people died, three people missing
United Kingdom
Two people died
Azerbaijan
One person died
Canada
One person died, one person missing
Cambodia
One person died
Spain
One person died
Australia
One person died
Germany
Several people were taken into custody
Mexico
Two people were taken into custody
Colombia
Two people were taken into custody
Austria
Three people missing
Italy
Two people missing
Paraguay
Two people missing
Sri Lanka
Two people missing
Tanzania
Two people missing
Ireland
One person missing