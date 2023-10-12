background-defaultbackground-default
Israel-Hamas conflict worsens, nationals from 26 countries affected

THURSDAY, October 12, 2023

Foreigners from at least 26 countries have been confirmed killed, taken hostage or are still unaccounted for in the war between Israel and Hamas as of Wednesday.

United States

The United States currently has the highest number of deaths, which is 22 people, while the number of missing individuals is not yet clear.

Thailand

Kanchana Patarachoke, director-general of the Department of Information and spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told reporters on Wednesday that 20 Thai nationals have been confirmed deceased, 14 have been taken hostage, and 13 are being treated in hospital for injuries.

Nepal

10 people died, one person missing

France

Eight people died, 20 people missing

Argentina 

Seven people died, 15 people missing

Russia 

Four people died, Six people missing

Chile 

Three people died, one person missing

Ukraine 

Three people died, six people missing

Brazil 

Two people died

Peru 

Two people died, three people missing

Philippines 

Two people died, three people missing

United Kingdom

Two people died

Azerbaijan
 
One person died

Canada

One person died, one person missing

Cambodia

One person died

Spain  

One person died

Australia 
One person died

Germany

Several people were taken into custody

Mexico

Two people were taken into custody

Colombia

Two people were taken into custody

Austria 

Three people missing

Italy 

Two people missing

Paraguay

Two people missing

Sri Lanka 

Two people missing

Tanzania

Two people missing

Ireland 

One person missing

