'We've gone back to the stone-age, no electricity, water nor fuel,' Gazan resident

Gazan resident, Adel Shaheen, who has solar panels, began providing charging extensions to people who want to charge their phone.

Shaheen said that Gazans were coming to charge their phone in a desperate attempt to keep in touch with their loved ones, some of which were making their way south after Israel instructed residents in the north of Gaza to evacuate their homes.

One Gaza resident said it felt like they had been thrown into the stone-age.