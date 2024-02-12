Egypt threatens to void peace treaty with Israel. What does that mean?

It has served as an important source of stability in a volatile region.

That peace has been held through two Palestinian uprisings and a series of wars between Israel and Hamas. But now, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing to send Israeli troops into Rafah, a city in Gaza on the border with Egypt, the Egyptian government is threatening to void the agreement.

Here’s a look at the history of the treaty and what could happen if it is nullified.

It was 1977, and Begin, Israel’s new prime minister, opposed ceding any of the lands Israel had conquered a decade earlier in the 1967 Mideast War. Those lands included Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

Egypt and Israel had fought four major wars, most recently in 1973. So it shocked the world when Egypt’s Sadat broke with other Arab leaders and decided to engage with the Israelis.