Saudi economic reform journey faces challenges

Vision 2030, unveiled five years ago by Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, outlines an ambitious plan to diversify and transform the economy.

However, the journey toward economic reform seems to be progressing at a pace slower than initially envisioned.

The linchpin of this transformation is tourism, a sector that policymakers hope will become the largest source of new jobs and account for a significant share of GDP. Abha, a city nestled in the southwestern part of the kingdom, has been earmarked for a grand makeover.

The Public Investment Fund has committed billions to build hotels and tourist attractions, to draw 2 million visitors annually by 2030. Yet, the challenge lies in convincing foreign tourists to choose Saudi Arabia over other global destinations.