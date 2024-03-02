Hamas reports seven hostages killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza

The group conducted investigations over the past few weeks after losing contact with the fighters responsible for holding the hostages.

Hamas seized approximately 250 Israelis and foreign individuals, including Thai labourers, during its October 7 attacks in southern Israel, and around 130 are believed to still be held captive.

In the statement released on Friday, the Qassam Brigades identified three of the captives mentioned but did not specify when the seven had died.

The group estimates that the total number of captives killed as a result of Israeli military operations "may have exceeded" 70.