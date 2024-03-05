Missile strike on Israel-Lebanon border injures Thai workers

The embassy was quoting local media as saying that two Thai workers were severely injured, four sustained moderate injuries and one was slightly hurt. It said the Israeli medical emergency team and military transported the victims to a hospital via helicopter.

Following the attack, the embassy issued a warning to Thai nationals working or residing in risky areas along the border, urging them to contact the embassy to receive assistance in evacuating to safer locations.

The Times of Israel reported on Monday night that Haifa’s Rambam hospital released updates on the condition of three of seven people who were wounded.

One man underwent surgery and is now recovering in the intensive care unit but remains in a serious condition, the hospital said.

Two more casualties are receiving treatment in the trauma unit, one in moderate condition and one slightly injured, according to the update.

A man in his 30s was killed in the attack.

The hospital said all victims are reportedly from Thailand.