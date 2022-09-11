Putin attends Moscow celebrations amid Ukraine setbacks

He told crowds Moscow was "one of the most beautiful and comfortable megacities in the world".

Putin also said a "great job" was being done to "revive" the capitals of the breakaway self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in eastern Ukraine, which are recognised as independent states by only a tiny number of countries including Russia.

"They are repairing damaged residential buildings, roads, schools, doing everything to prepare Donetsk and Luhansk for winter," Putin said.

As part of the festivities, the Russian president also visited a new International Sambo Centre and opened Europe's largest Ferris wheel.

Putin was taking part in the celebrations amid setbacks in Ukraine where Russian troops were being pulled out of the eastern Ukrainian towns of Balakliia and Izium, located at crucial points on supply routes for its campaign in the Donbas region.