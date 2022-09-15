Chinese President visit Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan

"During my state visit to China in September 2019, we announced lifting bilateral ties to a permanent comprehensive strategic partnership, which charted a new course for the development of bilateral ties. That has also been proved by the joint statement we reached today. The statement sets the direction for bilateral dialogue in the future and ushers in a golden era for bilateral ties in the next 30 years, which is an urgent mission amid the escalation of international tension years after the Cold War. In this regard, your visit is urgently needed and is significant for developing ties between Kazakhstan and China. We will enrich bilateral cooperation together," said Tokayev

Tokayev said that President Xi's visit, albeit a short one, is highly productive and fruitful. The two leaders reached a much more important consensus, which will steer Kazakhstan-China relations to an even higher level, he said.

Xi pointed out that his visit is a new starting point for bilateral relations and believed that with the joint efforts of the two sides, China-Kazakhstan relations will enjoy greater development in the future.

The two heads of state agreed to keep in close contact through various means.

Xi concluded his state visit to Kazakhstan on Wednesday and left Nur-Sultan for Samarkand, Uzbekistan on a special plane.

Xi was seen off at the airport by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and other senior Kazakh officials.