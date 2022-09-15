Chinese President visit Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that his choice of Kazakhstan for his first overseas trip since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic shows the high-level nature and distinctiveness of the China-Kazakhstan ties.
Xi made the remarks while holding talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Nur-Sultan.
He arrived in the Kazakh capital on Wednesday on a state visit to the Central Asian country.
"I'm glad to meet Mr President again after the Beijing Winter Olympics. Visiting the beautiful country of Kazakhstan again after five years makes me feel warm. I chose to visit Kazakhstan on my first overseas trip since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. This shows the high-level nature and distinctiveness of the China-Kazakhstan ties, and also displays our profound friendship. Kazakhstan is a major country in Central Asia and has an important influence on Eurasia. I want to reiterate that the Chinese government attaches great importance to the relationship with Kazakhstan. No matter how the international situation changes, China will always firmly support Kazakhstan in safeguarding national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, resolutely support Mr President in implementing reform measures for maintaining national stability and development, and steadfastly oppose interference in Kazakhstan's internal affairs by any force. China will always be a trustworthy and reliable friend and partner of Kazakhstan," said Xi.
"During my state visit to China in September 2019, we announced lifting bilateral ties to a permanent comprehensive strategic partnership, which charted a new course for the development of bilateral ties. That has also been proved by the joint statement we reached today. The statement sets the direction for bilateral dialogue in the future and ushers in a golden era for bilateral ties in the next 30 years, which is an urgent mission amid the escalation of international tension years after the Cold War. In this regard, your visit is urgently needed and is significant for developing ties between Kazakhstan and China. We will enrich bilateral cooperation together," said Tokayev
Tokayev said that President Xi's visit, albeit a short one, is highly productive and fruitful. The two leaders reached a much more important consensus, which will steer Kazakhstan-China relations to an even higher level, he said.
Xi pointed out that his visit is a new starting point for bilateral relations and believed that with the joint efforts of the two sides, China-Kazakhstan relations will enjoy greater development in the future.
The two heads of state agreed to keep in close contact through various means.
Xi concluded his state visit to Kazakhstan on Wednesday and left Nur-Sultan for Samarkand, Uzbekistan on a special plane.
Xi was seen off at the airport by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and other senior Kazakh officials.
Xi arrived in Samarkand on Wednesday evening and began his state visit to Uzbekistan where he will also attend the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
At the airport, he was warmly greeted by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov, Governor of Samarkand region Erkinjon Turdimov and other high-level officials.
President Mirziyoyev held a grand welcoming ceremony for President Xi at the airport.
The two presidents stepped onto the reviewing stand adorned to reflect distinctive Uzbek features. A fanfare was played on Karnay, a traditional Uzbek long wind instrument, as a signal of welcome. Local young people, dressed in festive national costumes, were singing and dancing to the most invigorating beat to welcome the most honourable guest.
In a written speech, Xi extended warm greetings and best wishes to the government and people of Uzbekistan on behalf of the government and the people of China. Xi underscored that spanning over two thousand years, the friendship between China and Uzbekistan and their people are still brimming with vigour and vitality.
Xi said the China-Uzbekistan comprehensive strategic partnership has steered onto the fast track of development, and this has not only benefited the two peoples but also given a strong boost to peace, stability, prosperity and development of the region.
Xi noted that he will hold talks with President Mirziyoyev for an in-depth exchange of views on deepening bilateral cooperation, and on regional and international issues of shared interest, and jointly draw the blueprint for the development of China-Uzbekistan relations.
The Chinese president said he looks forward to attending the SCO Samarkand Summit and working with all parties to carry forward the Shanghai Spirit, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote the sound and steady development of the SCO.
Xi said goodbye to Mirziyoyev before leaving the convoy. The two presidents reaffirmed the scheduled official talks on Thursday and agreed to have an in-depth exchange of views on deepening China-Uzbekistan friendship.