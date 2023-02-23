2022

January 19: US President Joe Biden says: “Russia will be held accountable if it invades [Ukraine].”



February 24: Russian President Vladimir Putin announces he is launching a “special military operation” in Ukraine and the land, sea and air invasion begins.

February 25: Russia attacks Ukraine capital Kyiv. The government releases 18,000 guns among residents and deploys Territorial Defence Forces to defend Kyiv.

February 26: Russian forces advance towards the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

February 27: The European Union bans Russian aircraft from entering EU airspace.

March 1: US closes its skies to Russian aircraft. EU, United Kingdom, Canada and the US agree to remove 7 Russian banks from the SWIFT banking system.

March 8: The European Commission unveils plans to reduce dependence on Russian gas by two-thirds by the end of 2022. The US bans imports of Russian crude oil.

March 16: The Donestsk Academic Regional Drama Theatre in Mariupol is attacked. Reports of civilian deaths have varied from a dozen to 600-plus.

March 29: Russian and Ukrainian negotiators meet in Istanbul – their first in-person meeting in more than three weeks.

April 2: As Russian troops withdraw from Bucha, dozens of apparently civilian corpses are found on the streets.

April 7: 60 killed in attack on Kramatorsk Railways Station.

April 8: EU bans import of coal, lumber, cement, seafood and fertiliser from Russia. The EU kicks off Ukraine’s membership application process.

April 14: Ukraine sinks Russia’s Black Sea Fleet’s flagship Moskva.

April 21: Putin declares victory in Mariupol.

May 12: Finland says it will join Nato.

May 15: Sweden announces it will join Nato.

May 18: EU announces plans to ditch all Russian fossil fuel over five years.