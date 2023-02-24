Thailand’s dilemma as world splits one year into Russia-Ukraine war

Regarding specific economic impacts of the war, he said food prices are the most concerning as Ukraine is the world's largest grain grower and exporter.

Ukraine's Agriculture Ministry reports that its grain exports were down 32% to 16.2 million tonnes in 2022-23. They comprised 6.3 million tonnes of wheat, 8.6 million tonnes of corn, and 1.3 million tonnes of barley.

Ukraine’s estimated grain harvest fell from 86 tonnes to between 50 million and 52 million tonnes in 2022 due to loss of land to Russian forces and lower yields.

The UN warns that the conflict in Ukraine has shaken global agricultural systems, which are already dealing with the effects of extreme weather and the pandemic. The scenario means more pain for poor households and communities around the world, especially in the African region.

Somchai said the oil price, which rose to more than US$120 per barrel in the aftermath of Russia's invasion, has now stabilised after Opec demonstrated it can compensate for missing supplies from Russia.

Somprawin Manprasert, chief economist of Siam Commercial Bank's Economic Intelligence Centre (EIC), agrees that the oil price is no longer a major concern for the global economy this year because it has already peaked. However, he added that the transition to green energy may be hampered, threatening Thailand's future growth.

The second year of war in Ukraine will have less of an impact on the global economy than the first because countries around the world have learned how to manage the fallout, he added.

"Overall, we'll have to deal with uncertainty. Nobody expected the war to break out last year. Geopolitical uncertainty will be with us for a long time," Somprawin said.

Global economic outlook has brightened since China lifted Covid restrictions and reopened earlier this year. Thai tourism and exports will undoubtedly benefit from China's recovery. As such, the Thai economy will be fine in the short term, he said.

However, the long term may be very different.

Somprawin explained that there are concerns we may only be seeing the beginning of geopolitical tensions over the war, as the conflict draws in more parties.

"What we are concerned about is that strained relations will reduce bilateral talk and economic activity between countries. It's as if we still live in the same house and haven't had a real fight but aren’t talking to each other," he said.

He described the scenario as decoupling, in which countries would only trade and talk within their own groups. Hence, Thailand's attempt to communicate with two groups becomes more difficult. He emphasised that this was a long-term situation that should govern Thailand’s actions on the international stage.

He saw three possible solutions for Thailand to maintain its place in the international supply chain, trade, and manufacturing.

The first solution is to take a side, which is a quick and easy move. In business, being single-focused can be extremely effective, but Somprawin said it was not the right move in this context.

He explained that choosing the wrong side could destroy the entire system of trade and other relationships.

The second option is to provide products and services to both parties separately. This means that Thailand would separate its manufacturing, with some factories producing goods for Western countries and others producing goods for China.

The country would also have to diversify its markets and always have a backup plan.

However, he said that this option would be prohibitively expensive. Not every business would be able to afford it.

The third option is to strengthen the country's identity. He emphasised the importance of Thailand developing its own brand and unique products.

Thailand has previously attracted foreign direct investment through contract manufacturing, whereby raw materials are imported for manufacturing and then sold or exported overseas. However, if Thailand can establish a bigger identity through domestic products, it will be able to carve out its own niche in the global market, he said.

"I believe that self-reliance and having one's own identity in this world is a long-term issue that Thailand needs to address," he said.

He also emphasised the importance of international economic policy since Thailand is heavily reliant on the global economy.

"If we lack a policy that clearly demonstrates our international economic position, Thailand may find it difficult or impossible to collaborate with the two trade superpowers [China and the US]," he said.

Asked to estimate when the war would end, the two experts said they didn't know. Somchai, on the other hand, predicted three possible outcomes:

The first two – a win for Russia or victory for Ukraine and Nato – would heighten global tensions, he said. So the best-case scenario is a stalemate in which people in Western countries become tired of war and demand that their governments end it. He said this would finally put pressure on Russia and Ukraine to negotiate a peace treaty.