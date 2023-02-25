Bangkok event held to show solidarity with Ukraine as war enters 2nd year
Diplomats from 36 countries and civil society representatives arrived at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre on Friday to express their support for Ukraine one year after it was invaded.
The event, “12 Moments for Ukraine”, was organised by the European Union delegation to Thailand, the Embassy of Sweden as president of the EU council and the Ukraine Embassy.
The aim of the event was to send out a message of solidarity and support to Ukraine, as it continues fighting Russia.
David Daly, EU ambassador to Thailand, said the invasion was a violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
“Attempts to change international borders by military force are illegal and unacceptable in the 21st century,” he said.
“It undermines the rules-based international order under the United Nations Charter. It is urgent for the international community to reaffirm that any comprehensive, just and lasting peace must be built on the underlying principles of the UN Charter”.
Lysak Oleksandr, Ukraine’s chargé d’affaires in Thailand, said this war does not involve just Ukraine. He said Russia’s ruthless aggression is undermining global stability and has put every country in danger.
“This war must be ended by international laws and UN Charter. Justice must be returned to Ukraine, Europe, and all over the world,” he said.
“Ukraine will continue to fight for freedom. We have no other choice but to win this war.”
Oleksandr also thanked Thailand for showing its support by voting against the war at the United Nations General Assembly.
On Thursday night, the UN General Assembly saw Thailand and 140 other members vote for an immediate end to the war, hours before the battle entered its second year.
The resolution called on all parties in the dispute to find strategies to achieve peace. It said Russia must “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory” and demanded an immediate cessation of hostilities.
Swedish Ambassador Jon Åström Gröndahl said it was important to highlight the enormous human suffering that the Russian invasion has caused to the people of Ukraine.
“Ukraine and the Ukrainian people have a right to choose their own destiny and we will stand with them for as long as it takes,” he said.
Since the all-out invasion of Ukraine started in February last year, more than 8,000 civilians have been killed and over 10,000 injured, while 17.6 million people are in need of immediate humanitarian aid and protection. The EU has disbursed over 67 billion euros (2.47 trillion baht) to help and support Ukraine and its people.
Meanwhile, at the UN General Assembly on Thursday seven nations opposed the resolution, while 32, including China, India, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Vietnam and Laos abstained.