Bangkok event held to show solidarity with Ukraine as war enters 2nd year

The event, “12 Moments for Ukraine”, was organised by the European Union delegation to Thailand, the Embassy of Sweden as president of the EU council and the Ukraine Embassy.

The aim of the event was to send out a message of solidarity and support to Ukraine, as it continues fighting Russia.

David Daly, EU ambassador to Thailand, said the invasion was a violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Attempts to change international borders by military force are illegal and unacceptable in the 21st century,” he said.

“It undermines the rules-based international order under the United Nations Charter. It is urgent for the international community to reaffirm that any comprehensive, just and lasting peace must be built on the underlying principles of the UN Charter”.

Lysak Oleksandr, Ukraine’s chargé d’affaires in Thailand, said this war does not involve just Ukraine. He said Russia’s ruthless aggression is undermining global stability and has put every country in danger.

“This war must be ended by international laws and UN Charter. Justice must be returned to Ukraine, Europe, and all over the world,” he said.

“Ukraine will continue to fight for freedom. We have no other choice but to win this war.”

Oleksandr also thanked Thailand for showing its support by voting against the war at the United Nations General Assembly.