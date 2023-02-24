Thailand joins 140 other UN members to vote for peace in Ukraine

Though the vote on Thursday is not legally binding, it holds a lot of political significance. The resolution calls on all parties in the dispute to find strategies to achieve peace. It said Russia must “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory” and demanded an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Though the resolution made no specific mention of how peace can be achieved, it called on members and international organisations to redouble their efforts to take action against war crimes.